Nordis Group Invests EUR70M In Mixed-Use Compound In Mamaia Nord. Real estate developer Nordis Group, established by real estate consultant Emanuel Postoaca, is building a mixed-use compound in the Mamaia Nord seaside resort, including a five-star hotel and residential apartments, following an investment of EUR70 million due for completion in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]