Roca X Puts Alexandru Bogdan In Charge Of Project Targeting Disruptive Companies In Their Infancy. ROCA X, an investment fund focusing on start-ups in the technology sector, part of Impetum Group, said it has appointed Alexandru Bogdan to run the operations of a project targeting disruptive firms hitting the road. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]