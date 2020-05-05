PSD's Romascanu says President Iohannis continues to blame PSD instead of considering Romanians' concerns

PSD's Romascanu says President Iohannis continues to blame PSD instead of considering Romanians' concerns. President Klaus Iohannis continues to blame the Social Democratic Party (PSD), his "forever scapegoat," instead of thinking about the problems facing Romanians and what needs to be done together with the government to revive the economy, PSD spokesman Lucian Romascanu said Tuesday. "Another press statement from President Iohannis ended a few minutes ago. We find that not a day goes by without electioneering on the part of the president. As we have seen, this statement had two points and made the president's priority transparent - it is PSD. Instead of thinking about the problems facing the Romanians, the economic problems, what needs to be done together with the government to revive the economy, the president continued to blame his forever scapegoat, namely PSD," Romascanu told a press briefing at the PSD headquarters. He added that after removing Codruta Kovesi from office through a spokesman, the president remembered whom to blame, "namely PSD." "The judgements of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) are not commented on, just as the rulings of the Romanian courts of any level are not commented on. The judgement of the ECHR found only that Mrs Kovesi did not benefit from an appeal against the president's decree, which is not imputable to any court in Romania. If there is a legislative problem, we will correct it after seeing the court's reasoning. We want to remind the president that the Parliament he is so fiercely denigrating today has voted on a raft of economic and social measures, such as postponing paying interest rates on loans, postponing the payment of bills, postponing rent, providing concrete tax benefits for companies or dation in payment, furloughing with the obligation to retain jobs. Some of these laws Mr Iohannis has returned some of these laws to Parliament. The National Liberal Party (PNL) has challenged some of them with the Constitutional Court, while the president is late promulgating some of them," Romascanu said. He said that Iohannis "should decide when to leave electioneering aside and focus on his duties." "We also want to remind the president that we can only talk about the past in the past, but about the present and current problems of the Romanian society we cannot continue to talk about in the future tense - we will do, we will analyse, we will prioritise - they do not replace an economic plan. A month and a half after the state of emergency was declared, Romanians are still waiting for firm and coherent decisions, Mr. President! And we ourselves are waiting for the plan together with all Romanians and the entire business community. Anything we, the whole Parliament, may propose or vote on they are not good for PNL and for President Iohannis even if they are good laws and expected by Romanians," concluded Romascanu. President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) judgement in the Kovesi v. Romania case is "unprecedented" and that the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has an obligation to review "immediately" not only the decision to dismiss the former chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), but also any other decisions made "when judging simple statements, be they political." He claimed that it was obvious that the incumbent Parliament in its political configuration, dominated by the party that endorsed the removal of Kovesi, proved that "it is not able to make decisions for the protection of citizens." AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

