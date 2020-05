Banca Romaneasca Grants RON1.48M Loan To Rexton Group For Production Of Protective Masks, Coveralls

Banca Romaneasca Grants RON1.48M Loan To Rexton Group For Production Of Protective Masks, Coveralls. Ploiesti-based Rexton Group has received an investment loan of RON1.48 million and a credit line from lender Banca Romaneasca in order to finance its RON1 million working capital. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]