Minister of Transport Bode: Europe needs investment plan in cyber security more than ever



Europe needs an investment plan in cybersecurity now more than ever, to be adjusted to the challenges generated by the novel coronavirus crisis, Minister of transport, Infrastructure and Communications Lucian Bode, who participated in the informal meeting of the ministers of telecommunications, through video conferencing, said on Tuesday. According to a press release of the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications (MTIC) the meeting focused on the contribution of the telecommunications sector to the digitization to the European strategy for exiting the crisis. EU ministers focused on two major topics, namely the use of mobile applications and anonymity mobility data in combating Covid-19 crisis and the importance of solutions and investments for the development of new digital infrastructures. "It's important that we create all the necessary conditions to stimulate digital competitiveness and support investments in the creative industry with a multiplication effect and likely to generate jobs and economic growths in the states affected by the current crisis so that these companies will be able to prosper and actively promote the digital economy. At the same time, we will have to pay special attention and facilitate an accelerated digital transformation of companies with a low digitization level to help them recover after the Covid-19 crisis. More than ever, we need to make a joint European effort to significantly increase investments and European funds to combat the digital gap and create a solid high-speed broadband European infrastructure and a digital services infrastructure. We need the EU support so that all European citizens, no matter where they are, no matter their gender, social status, age to get the digital skills we all need. Cybersecurity is a vital field for Europe, and it needs, more than ever, an Investment Plan for cybersecurity adjusted to the challenges generated by the novel coronavirus, considering the fact that the number of cyber-attacks increased significantly," said Bode. he underscored that Romania will remain an involved European partner so that Europe's response to be a coordinated and efficient one, to guarantee its safety and prosperity. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)