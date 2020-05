Coronavirus in Romania: 14.499 cases, of which 6.144 people cured and 876 died

Coronavirus in Romania: 14.499 cases, of which 6.144 people cured and 876 died. In Romania, 14.499 cases of coronavirus are confirmed until Thursday. A number of 6.144 Romanians were cured and another 876 died due to the virus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced. In the last 24 hours, 392 new cases of illness have been (...) [Read the article in Mediafax]