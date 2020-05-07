Survey: Most Businesses In Romania Feel Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak, Expect 10% Average Decline By End-2020

Survey: Most Businesses In Romania Feel Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak, Expect 10% Average Decline By End-2020. More than nine in ten companies (91%) in Romania feel the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, and the average impact on the business environment is estimated at -10.2% for 2020, as per a survey by research company MKOR Consulting. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]