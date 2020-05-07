Gov't to take all possible measures to minimise any risk of school children getting infected



The government will take all measures to reduce "to the maximum" any risk of the students who will take the National Assessment or Baccalaureate exams this year getting infected with COVID-19, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday. "We will take all possible measures: disinfection of schools, no child will enter without a mask, supervision of children; there will be a small number of students in the classroom, so that all distances can be respected. We are ready to take other forms of measures (...) that practically isolate people. So we will take all measures to eliminate the risks of students getting infected. Teachers will also wear masks, so I do not think there are risks and I do not think that parents should be afraid of these exams, because we will try to organise the exams as well in the period after June 2 also in such manner as to minimise any risk of the students getting infected," Orban said on Thursday at a news conference at Ford Craiova plant responding to who guarantees that students who will take the National Assessment and Baccalaureate exams will not be infected with COVID 19. The prime minister also highlighted the importance of these exams to the students' further careers. "There is legislation; the children have been preparing for many years for this form of examination, both the assessment exam, the former competence exam, and the Baccalaureate exam are a test based on which the students' subsequent career evolves. Based on the results of the exam the assessment is practically made in the high school enrollments and, normally, depending on the results both in the previous four years and on the results of the exam, the children may or may not have access to certain high schools. The Baccalaureate exam is equally important to the university career that those who go to college want to pursue. Practically, the children have prepared for these exams and by law and by everything they have done as training, these exams affect them, influence their subsequent development. As such, I am convinced that eventually parents will understand that there is only a minor risk," Orban said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)