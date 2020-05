SmartBill Barometer: Romania SMEs Turnover Down 25.7% On Month In April 2020

SmartBill Barometer: Romania SMEs Turnover Down 25.7% On Month In April 2020. The turnover of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Romania fell by 25.7% in April 2020 compared with March, and by 19.2% compared with April 2019, as per a Romanian SMEs barometer released by SmartBill on Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]