May 7, 2020

Gheorghiu on turning former Apollo factory into historic monument:Our duty-protecting heritage for future generations.

Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu has stated on Thursday, in respect to initiating the procedure for classifying the building of the former Apollo factory as a historic monument, that the heritage must be protected "to the benefit of future generations." "Protecting the heritage is one of my mandate's priorities. We cannot sit impassible and see how buildings which have the potential to be classified as a historic monument are being demolished every day. The industrial heritage, as it is the case of the former Apollo factory building, shows us a history of the industrial progress achieved in Romania and it is our duty to protect the heritage to the benefit of future generations. I appreciate both the involvement of non-governmental organisations militating for protecting the heritage and the involvement of the National Heritage Institute," Gheorghiu stated, according to a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. The Culture Ministry, through the Culture Directorate of Bucharest Municipality, started on Monday the procedure for classifying the building located in Bucharest, on 11th June street, no. 50, Ovidiu entrance, No. 6, in agreement with Law No.422/2001 regarding the protection of historic monuments, republished. The legal regime of historic monuments is enforced in the case of the respective building from the date when the owner or the holder of other real rights are informed regarding the initiation of the classification procedure and until the publication of the classification order or until the communication of the non-classification, as the case may be, but not more than 12 months. The National Heritage Institute will draw up the complete documentation for the final classification as a historic monument. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

