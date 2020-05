Bridgestone Romania: Things Will Get Back To Normal End-3Q/2020; Truck Tire Demand Seen At 2018 Level In 2020



In 2019, the truck tire demand across the European Union was slightly higher than in 2018, as per data by Bridgestone Romania, which also show that the increase in Romania was significantly higher than in 2018.