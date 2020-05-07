CBRE: Electro-IT, Home&Deco Retailers May Expand Their Storage Spaces By At Least 50% In Next Two Years



Online retailers operating in the electro-IT and Home&Deco sectors might expand their storage spaces by at least 50% over the next two years, against the backdrop of an increase on this segment along with start of the Covid-19 outbreak, as per a report by real estate consulting firm (...)