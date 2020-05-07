 
Romaniapress.com

May 7, 2020

Iohannis: I saw yesterday some politicians' satisfaction in seeing CCR ruling on fines; a sign of recklessness
May 7, 2020

Iohannis: I saw yesterday some politicians' satisfaction in seeing CCR ruling on fines; a sign of recklessness.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and its 'acolytes' are doing all possible for authorities' effort to fail in respect to managing the current crisis. He labeled the CCR view as "surprising" and maintained that, without the sanctions imposed during the state of emergency, there would have been more deaths. "I saw yesterday the amount of satisfaction with which some politicians received the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania] ruling on the fines enforced during this state of emergency period. It is yet another sign of carelessness, recklessness and misunderstanding of the mission they have, as well as a proof that for these politicians the political interest is above people. It is not entirely surprising that these sanctions are disputable today, although it is obvious for all of us that they have been useful to prevent the spread of the virus. Nonetheless surprising is the view of some authorities, who, through their mission or legal nature, have the constitutional obligation of not losing sight, when making decisions, of the general interest of the society. I am saying this will all responsibility, without these sanctions, the dead that we are mourning today would have been much more," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. According to Iohannis, in the current crisis "those responsible and brave separate out from those irresponsible, opportunists and populists who only make false promises." He underscored that Romania, confronted with an unprecedented threat same as all the other states of the world, had to take drastic measures to protect the people and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Iohannis has stressed that the danger of the epidemic has not passed "with the ruling of the Constitutional Court," and the rules and sanctions imposed by the authorities didn't have and do not have any other purpose than that of protecting health and life. The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Wednesday admitted the notification of the Ombudsman on the provisions of article 28 of OUG1/1999, under which the fines were established for the failure to observe the restrictions during the state of emergency, finding that these are lacking clarity, precision and predictability, and the establishment of the deeds which represent contraventions is arbitrarily left to the free will of police officers. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

GCS: 231 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 15,362 A number of 231 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest update, the total number of cases thus reaching 15,362 , the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. From among the persons who tested positive for the novel (...)

Orban: National independence, institution of the monarchy - decisive steps towrds strengthening modern Romanian state National independence and the institution of the monarchy remain in the collective consciousness as "decisive steps" towards the strengthening of the modern, prosperous Romanian state, respected in Europe, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday on the occasion of Independence Day (...)

Prime Minister Orban praises inauguration of COVID-19 Medical Support Unit in Targu Mures President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Health Minister Nelu Tataru attended the inauguration of the new COVID-19 Medical Support Unit with 90 beds in Targu Mures on Saturday, set up in just ten days from concept to execution, by the redesigning of the the multipurpose hall (...)

GCS: 320 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 15,131 A number of 320 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest update, the total number of cases thus reaching 15,131, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday. From among the persons who tested positive for the (...)

PM Orban - message on Europe Day: We can overcome pandemic crisis if all other countries overcome it Prime Minister Ludovic Orban conveyed a message on Saturday on Europe Day, stressing the EU's need for solidarity. "It is 70 years since the then head of French diplomacy, Robert Schuman, read the Declaration that bears his name - a moment whose historical significance for today's European (...)

Iohannis, message on Europe Day: In face of pandemic, Romania has once again proven to be reliable partner President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Saturday on the occasion of Europe Day, in which he shows that in the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, "an unprecedented challenge", Romania has proven once again that it is a reliable partner within the European Union. "Today (...)

EUROPE DAY/Petre Roman: Romania has failed to be in the engine of the European Union Romania has failed in the 30 years since the fall of communism to be in the engine of the European Union, Romania's former Prime Minister Petre Roman, also a former foreign minister, told AGERPRES on Friday, adding that his confidence in the European design "remains one hundred (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |