President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and its 'acolytes' are doing all possible for authorities' effort to fail in respect to managing the current crisis. He labeled the CCR view as "surprising" and maintained that, without the sanctions imposed during the state of emergency, there would have been more deaths. "I saw yesterday the amount of satisfaction with which some politicians received the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania] ruling on the fines enforced during this state of emergency period. It is yet another sign of carelessness, recklessness and misunderstanding of the mission they have, as well as a proof that for these politicians the political interest is above people. It is not entirely surprising that these sanctions are disputable today, although it is obvious for all of us that they have been useful to prevent the spread of the virus. Nonetheless surprising is the view of some authorities, who, through their mission or legal nature, have the constitutional obligation of not losing sight, when making decisions, of the general interest of the society. I am saying this will all responsibility, without these sanctions, the dead that we are mourning today would have been much more," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. According to Iohannis, in the current crisis "those responsible and brave separate out from those irresponsible, opportunists and populists who only make false promises." He underscored that Romania, confronted with an unprecedented threat same as all the other states of the world, had to take drastic measures to protect the people and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Iohannis has stressed that the danger of the epidemic has not passed "with the ruling of the Constitutional Court," and the rules and sanctions imposed by the authorities didn't have and do not have any other purpose than that of protecting health and life. The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Wednesday admitted the notification of the Ombudsman on the provisions of article 28 of OUG1/1999, under which the fines were established for the failure to observe the restrictions during the state of emergency, finding that these are lacking clarity, precision and predictability, and the establishment of the deeds which represent contraventions is arbitrarily left to the free will of police officers. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)