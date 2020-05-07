 
GCS: Five more persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll - 886
Five more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 886, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) has informed on Thursday. It is about four women and one man aged between 69 and 85. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

