GCS: Five more persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll - 886

GCS: Five more persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll - 886. Five more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 886, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) has informed on Thursday. It is about four women and one man aged between 69 and 85. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]