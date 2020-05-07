 
PM Orban asks ministries to present proposals regarding the transition from state of emergency to state of alert
PM Orban asks ministries to present proposals regarding the transition from state of emergency to state of alert.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked all ministries to present by Friday proposals for the normative act regarding the transition from the state of emergency to the state of alert, but also regarding the measures which are to be extended, such as the furlough or the leave for parents. The drawn up of the draft bill will be coordinated by Vice Prime Minister Raluca Turcan. "By tomorrow, (...) I ask each ministry and each agency under the coordination and subordination of the ministries to present the proposals for this normative act regarding the transition from the state of emergency to the state of alert and also to establish the measures which we will extend after the end of the state of emergency. For instance, Mrs. Minister Alexandru, the extension of furlough for the companies which are still under restriction or for companies which, for objective reasons, cannot start their activity. Parental leave must be extended until the end of the school year, there are many other provisions that must be extended beyond the emergency situation," the PM said in the beginning of the Gov't meeting. He mentioned that he will meet on Friday with representatives of the economic ministries to complete the plan of measures meant to ensure "the fastest return to normalcy and a fast economic development." Furthermore, Orban mentioned that the Health Ministry, the National Institute of Public Health and the Labour Territorial Inspectorate are to complete the set of rules which must be observed for each economic activity whose restrictions shall be lifted. These measures will be aimed at areas such as public transport, trade, the activity of beauty and care centers, dental offices, the organization of office space in public institutions or private companies. "They are in an almost final stage, but we will have to bring them into a final form and I want to have a public debate, so that, before adopting them, we can receive the views of employers, people, companies of the respective areas, so that we can take the best measures to protect the employees at work," the Prime Minister explained. He brought to mind that he paid a visit to the Ford and Dacia plants on Thursday and said he was impressed with the protection measures which were taken, "with the ingenuity of these measures and, especially, the confidence with which people come to work" due to these regulations. "Certainly they have companies in China, too, and they had some previous experience and they were able to adapt rules which were used in the organization of work some time ago. But there are really some things that we also have to take over in the rules we are to establish," Ludovic Orban added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)

