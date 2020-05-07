 
May 7, 2020

Anniversary medals of Romania awarded to Her Majesty Crown Custodian's House Association
On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis bestowed on the Her Majesty Crown Custodian's House Association, by presidential decree, a "Centennial of the Greater Union" anniversary medal and a "Centennial of the War for the Unification of the Romanian Nation" commemorative medal. According to a press statement issued by Her Majesty Crown Custodian's House, the "Centennial of the Greater Union" anniversary medal is awarded in appreciation of the effort made to preserve the national identity and to spread the Romanian cultural values, of the personal dedication in holding events devoted to the Centennial of the Greater Union. The "Centennial of the War for the Unification of the Romanian Nation" commemorative medal was awarded in appreciation of the effort made to preserve the national identity and to spread Romanian cultural values, of the personal dedication with which it was involved in organising events dedicated to the Centennial of the War for the Unification of the Romanian Nation. From August 27, 2016 to December 1, 2019, the Royal Family of Romania participated in 75 events related to the WWI and the Greater Union centennials. The public actions were organised by Her Majesty the Crown Custodian's House and took place in Bucharest and many cities in the country, as well as in Paris, Reims, Casablanca, Berlin, Lisbon, Istanbul, Madrid, Soultzmatt, Haguenau, London and Yerevan. The two medals were also awarded to prestigious institutions and organisations, including the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Romanian National Red Cross Society, the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, the Romanian Defence Staff, the National Bank of Romania, the Romanian Cultural Institute. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
