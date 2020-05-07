PM Orban: Gov't will use Reserve Fund to buy tablets for pupils

PM Orban: Gov't will use Reserve Fund to buy tablets for pupils. The Government will use the Reserve Fund to purchase tablets destined to the pupils who don't have access to online classes and also for the necessary expenses to distribute masks to vulnerable persons, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday. "Following the analysis we carried out at the last meetings with Mr President Iohannis, we made some decisions which I need to communicate and they must be put into practice.We made the decision to use the financial resources from the Government Reserve Fund to support the purchase of tablets for students who do not have access to online courses because that they do not have computers or tablets. Moreover, from the Government Reserve Fund, too, we made the decision to support the necessary expenses for the distribution of masks for people who are vulnerable, who fall under the provisions of the Law regarding the guaranteed minimum income," Orban said in the beginning of the Gov't meeting. In respect to the last aspect, the PM asked the Labour Minister to prepare, for the next Gov't meeting, a normative act by which - through the County Agencies for Payments and Social Inspection - to strictly define, in agreement with the legal provisions, the categories of vulnerable persons.