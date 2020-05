Hilton Hotels Management Expects 80% Drop in Travel Industry This Year

Hilton Hotels Management Expects 80% Drop in Travel Industry This Year. Apex Alliance Hotel Management, which manages three hotels inBucharest - Hilton Garden Inn Old Town, Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Airport and Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca – will take additional safety measures and expects the travel sector will fall 80% this (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]