Seven more people infected with the novel coronavirus die; death toll hits 898

Seven more people infected with the novel coronavirus die; death toll hits 898. Another seven persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the number of deceased due to this cause reaching 898, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Friday. The dead are four men and three women with ages between 60 and 81 years old, of Cluj (1), Timis (3), Iasi (1), Galati (1) and Alba (1) counties. All seven had comorbidities.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]