Prince Charles congratulates 'Ambulance for Monuments' volunteers on winning Europa Nostra Award. Prince Charles congratulated in a video message the Romanian volunteers of the 'Ambulance for Monuments' project, who were announced on Thursday as winners of the Europa Nostra/European Heritage Award in the Education, Training and Awareness-raising category. The Prince of Wales told the awardees that he is "full of admiration" for what they have done over the last few years "to save so many of the beautiful but very endangered historic buildings in Romania. It is a remarkable achievement and it comes as no surprise to hear now that your dedication has been recognized by 'Europa Nostra' and that you have won an award for all the inspiring work you carried out for others, and in recognition of this, I wanted to send you my most heartfelt congratulations and to say how enormously proud I am of everything you do." He also remarked that during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, two ambulances have been used to transport food and protective equipment to the elderly and doctors in Sibiu County. On this occasion again, the Prince of Wales praised Romania for its beauties and "immensely rich" architectural heritage. "Romania has such an immensely rich architectural legacy some of which I've been fortunate enough to see during my visits to Romania over the past twenty years. This is why I will continue to do what I can to help you preserve the extraordinary treasures that still exist in your country and which form a unique part of your and Europe's cultural patrimony. I can only hope that ever more Romanians will come together to save this exceptional heritage, for future generations to admire and from which to learn valuable lessons about the sustainability and timeless living traditions," Prince Charles said in his message. The Prince of Wales also expressed his hope that the Romanians will manage to survive "during these difficult times and this terrible virus". Through the prize presented by the European Commission, the 'Ambulance for Monuments', a project running in the counties of Alba, Brasov, Cluj, Hunedoara, Maramures, Mures and Sibiu, wins the most important European distinction in the field of heritage and enters the competition for the Public Choice Award in an online vote that started Thursday at the link https://vote.europanostra.org/. The awards gala will take place in Brussels in 2021, with the high participation of representatives of the European Commission and Europa Nostra. "In its four years of existence, the 'Ambulance for Monuments' has meant interventions on (...) historical monuments, 10,500 members of local communities made aware of the value of their own heritage, 22 exhibitions, 5 minitrucks equipped with tools and equipment, 233 volunteers involved and 73 partners and sponsors. The project is set to extend this year to the counties of Arges, Botosani, Dambovita, Dolj, Gorj, Iasi, Mehedinti, Prahova and Suceava. HRH The Prince of Wales is the main supporter of the project through The Prince's Foundation and the Anglo-Romanian Trust for Traditional Architecture," said the project's coordinator Eugen Vaida. AGERPRES (RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Kurzarbeit model, discussed with employers and trade unions The Kurzarbeit model (flexible work) was discussed with employers and trade unions, but was also presented to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Labor, but there are fears on the government side that it could not be implemented, the president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce (AHK (...)



Bucharest's main airport announces post-lockdown safety measures The Henri Coandă International Airport, Bucharest’s main one, has released a set of safety measures to be implemented starting May 15. Travelers are advised to stay in permanent contact with their airline and arrive at the airport three hours before the scheduled hour of their flight. Passengers (...)



Export promotion must move from typical fairs and exhibitions to online area The President of the National Council of Small and Medium-sized Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR), Florin Jianu, stated on Thursday that the Export Promotion Program should move from the classic fairs, exhibitions, to the online area, and in terms of supporting domestic tourism, "we (...)



Central Romania: Protective equipment vending machine set up in Sibiu farmers' market A first vending machine dispensing protective equipment has been set up in the Cibin farmers’ market in Sibiu, in central Romania. Those interested can purchase from it protective masks and gloves, and hand sanitizers. The machine accepts both cash and card payments. The vending machine was (...)



Conpet Ploiesti Turnover Up 7% To RON105M, Net Profit Up 12.8% To RON16M YoY In 1Q/2020 Romanian state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) ended the first quarter of 2020 with a turnover of RON105.71 million, up 7% on the year, and a net profit of RON16.3 million, up 12.8% on the year, as per its financial quarterly (...)



Bucharest Stock Exchange Group's Consolidated Net Profit Soars 54% YoY To RON4.21M In 1Q/2020 The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Group, which operates the Romanian capital market, on Thursday said its consolidated net profit soared 54% on the year to RON4.21 million in the first quarter of 2020, and its operating income grew 37% on the year to RON12.1 million, a growth impacted by all (...)



Romania reports 245 new coronavirus cases, total close to 16,250 Romania reported 245 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 16,247 on May 14, at 13:00, the authorities announced. Of the confirmed cases, 9,053 patients were declared cured and discharged from the hospital, while 225 patients are admitted to intensive care units. The (...)

