Three more people infected with the new coronavirus die; death toll hits 891. Three more people infected with the new coronavirus have died in Romania, the COVID-9 death toll reaching 891, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Friday. The latest victims are two women and a man aged between 76 and 80, from Neamt, Cluj and Iasi counties, all with comorbidities. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]