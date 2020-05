14.811 Romanians confirmed with the new COVID-19, of which 6.423 cured and 898 dead



In Romania, up to Friday, 14.811 people with the new coronavirus are confirmed, 312 more than on Thursday. A number of 6.423 Romanians were cured, and another 898 died due to the virus, according to the report of the Strategic Communication Group (...)