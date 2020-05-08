 
Romaniapress.com

May 8, 2020

Four in ten Romanians want to travel after May 15, opting for isolated, risk-free accommodations
May 8, 2020

Four in ten Romanians want to travel after May 15, opting for isolated, risk-free accommodations.

Four in ten Romanians are planning to travel after coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted on May 15, wanting isolated accommodations and risk-free bookings, according to a study published on Friday by an online booking platform. According to the Travelminit.ro research, almost half of the respondents stated that Romania will be the main holiday destination for this year and, unlike other years in which the price took precedence in making the purchase decision, in 2020 safety and type of property is among main concerns when booking. Thus, 38% of Romanians say they will opt for accommodation in remote areas, and 31% prioritise cleaning and sanitation to book accommodation. On the other hand, among Romanians' travel worries in the near future are: risk of coronavirus contamination (55%), losing the advance payment on accommodation (39.7%), eating out (12%), lack of money, social distancing rules and other restrictive measures to prevent contamination. The findings of the study show that more than half of the respondents have postponed their vacation for a later date, especially the summer or autumn months, while 20% of the respondents kept their reservations active, and 26% of them cancelled reservations. Travelminit.ro says it has offered free of charge customers with April bookings the possibility to select another holiday time and, because of this approach, 78% of the April bookings on the platform were rescheduled. However, over 40% of those surveyed are planning to travel after the restrictions are lifted, and isolated accommodations and risk-free bookings are among their main considerations for setting up a holiday. Almost a third (31%) said they had already planned this year's holiday and had planned the budget. Experts estimate that the total holiday budget will decrease by a few percentage points, with the difference expected to be smaller in the case of accommodation services and more significant in the case of related activities, such as massage, guided tour and others. The online study was conducted on a sample of 2,038 respondents from all over Romania, who filled in a questionnaire between April 29 and May 6, 2020. Travelminit.ro is a leading player on the hotel reservation market in Romania that also accepts holiday vouchers for payment. Its offer provides 4,000 properties in Romania, including hotels, pensions, apartments, guest houses, chalets and campsites in all regions of the country. The platform reported over 620,000 overnight stays in 2019, with a total booking value of 13 million euros. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Alpha Bank Replaces ATM Network With New Generation Of ATM Terminals To Enable Around The Clock Operations Alpha Bank Romania has started a process of extending its self-service functions by replacing its automated teller machine (ATM) equipment with a new generation of ATM terminals enabling customers to carry out cash deposit operations around the clock, without depending on the schedule of bank (...)

Romania: 15.778 cases of COVID-19, of which 190 registered in the last 24 hours In Romania there have been until Tuesday 15.778 cases of COVID-19, 190 more than the last report. 991 Romanians died and 7.685 were cured, announces the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Association: The state of alert is the same with the state of emergency, but with a different name The draft on the state of alert also provides for the restriction of certain rights and freedoms, as well as in the state of emergency. APADOR-CH says that there must be essential differences between the two states, otherwise it is possible that the new law will also be declared (...)

GCS: 190 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 15,778 A number of 190 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest information, the total number of cases thus reaching 15,778, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday. From among the persons who tested positive for the (...)

AAGES Targu-Mures Net Profit Plunges 42% YoY To RON5.5M In 1Q/2020 Industrial equipment producer AAGES Targu-Mures (AAG.RO), listed on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Tuesday said its net profit plunged 42.4% on the year to RON269,751 in the first quarter of 2020, and its turnover stood at RON5.5 million, compared with RON5.7 million in (...)

Vodafone Romania Total Revenue, Including UPC Romania Results, At EUR905M In 2019/2020 FY Vodafone Romania’s total revenue, which also include the results of UPC Romania, reached EUR905 million in the 2019/2020 financial year ended on March 31.

PM Orban says public investment to be first pillar of Romania's economic reconstruction The first pillar of Romania's economic reconstruction that the Government is thinking of is public investment in transport, energy infrastructure, health, education, communications and agriculture, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday. "We are working on a plan of economic and (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |