OTP Bank Romania Posts RON10.7M Loss In 1Q/2020 Due To Triple Risk Costs Amid Covid-19 Epidemic. OTP Bank Romania, the subsidiary of the largest banking group in Hungary, on Friday said it ended the first quarter of 2020 with a loss of RON10.7 million (HUF0.9 billion), due to triple risk costs in the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Hungarian group said in its earnings (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]