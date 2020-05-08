 
Romaniapress.com

May 8, 2020

EUROPE DAY/Radu Magdin: After pandemic, EU not to be the same; rethinking process needed
May 8, 2020

EUROPE DAY/Radu Magdin: After pandemic, EU not to be the same; rethinking process needed.

The European Union will no longer be the same after the novel coronavirus pandemic, and a rethinking process of the manner of action and role worldwide is important and necessary, political analyst Radu Magdin told AGERPRES on Friday, in the context of Europe Day being celebrated on Saturday. The current situation, says Magdin, "has faced Europe with an unprecedented challenge - both in terms of rapid and coordinated action and in terms of European solidarity, which affected Europe's capacity to practically and communicationally impose in the fight against the coronavirus." In the context of the global powers competition, he added, "the EU has adjustments to make to be a big economic power (unity of action) or military (effective capacities, complementary with NATO), however its power resides in the regulating force (setting global rules) and its attraction capacity (EU soft power)." In his opinion, pragmatism and empathy are needed in the EU. "The current pandemic imposes another way of thinking, an adapted, pragmatic one, but also empathic, so that EU's consensual power and traction, which means time, force given by negotiations and competent bureaucracy, shouldn't backfire. Infodemia has shown an initial snail, nonetheless the snail has recovered, now being efficient: the EU has given the global leadership signal with the recent conference of COVID donors," Magdin said. According to him, following the sanitary crisis, part of the EU projects can be adapted and others abandoned. "After this pandemic, the European Union will no longer be the same, and a rethinking process of its manner of action and its role worldwide is important and necessary, especially from the perspective of rethinking its main sources of internal and external power. It can adapt a part of the projects, like Green Deal in the Great Recovery, but it is possible to abandon other projects and initiate others given by the dual health and economic crisis," he explained. At the same time, Magdin maintained, "the European Union must think solidarily and project solidarity - this being the only natural key in which to celebrate Europe Day." "Romania has been and is solidary with Europe, Europe has been and is solidary with Romania, this is the key of a healthy relation, both literally (the RescEU example) and figuratively. Economy-wise, the base of our prosperity is the internal market, let's thus strengthen the EU, as peace and welfare on the continent depend on it, both in the club and in our vicinity, in the Balkans, the Eastern Partnership or the extended Black Sea and Mediterranean area," the political analyst added. Europe Day has been observed every year on May 9 since 1985, when a decision was made at the Milan European Council to create the holiday. The date marks the day on which the Schuman Declaration was issued. Seventy years ago, on May 9, 1950, five years after WWII, French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman proposed, in a speech, to place the production of coal and steel under the control of a common authority, this way to control arms production and make sure that a future military conflict could be avoided. The proposal is seen as the cornerstone of today's European Union. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Alpha Bank Replaces ATM Network With New Generation Of ATM Terminals To Enable Around The Clock Operations Alpha Bank Romania has started a process of extending its self-service functions by replacing its automated teller machine (ATM) equipment with a new generation of ATM terminals enabling customers to carry out cash deposit operations around the clock, without depending on the schedule of bank (...)

Romania: 15.778 cases of COVID-19, of which 190 registered in the last 24 hours In Romania there have been until Tuesday 15.778 cases of COVID-19, 190 more than the last report. 991 Romanians died and 7.685 were cured, announces the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Association: The state of alert is the same with the state of emergency, but with a different name The draft on the state of alert also provides for the restriction of certain rights and freedoms, as well as in the state of emergency. APADOR-CH says that there must be essential differences between the two states, otherwise it is possible that the new law will also be declared (...)

GCS: 190 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 15,778 A number of 190 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest information, the total number of cases thus reaching 15,778, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday. From among the persons who tested positive for the (...)

AAGES Targu-Mures Net Profit Plunges 42% YoY To RON5.5M In 1Q/2020 Industrial equipment producer AAGES Targu-Mures (AAG.RO), listed on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Tuesday said its net profit plunged 42.4% on the year to RON269,751 in the first quarter of 2020, and its turnover stood at RON5.5 million, compared with RON5.7 million in (...)

Vodafone Romania Total Revenue, Including UPC Romania Results, At EUR905M In 2019/2020 FY Vodafone Romania’s total revenue, which also include the results of UPC Romania, reached EUR905 million in the 2019/2020 financial year ended on March 31.

PM Orban says public investment to be first pillar of Romania's economic reconstruction The first pillar of Romania's economic reconstruction that the Government is thinking of is public investment in transport, energy infrastructure, health, education, communications and agriculture, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday. "We are working on a plan of economic and (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |