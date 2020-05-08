GCS: 25 more people infected with the novel coronavirus die; death toll - 923

GCS: 25 more people infected with the novel coronavirus die; death toll - 923. Another 25 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 923, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Friday. It is about 12 women and 13 men aged between 32 and 84. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]