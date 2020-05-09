Iohannis, message on Europe Day: In face of pandemic, Romania has once again proven to be reliable partner



President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Saturday on the occasion of Europe Day, in which he shows that in the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, "an unprecedented challenge", Romania has proven once again that it is a reliable partner within the European Union. "Today we are celebrating Europe Day in a very special context, impossible to imagine just a few months ago. It is the most difficult period for our continent after the Second World War, a time that tests our resilience, unity and humanity. History is showing us that the European project has overcome the challenges of the past, when the answers were the result of a broad joint effort, and how we will overcome the current crisis will profoundly mark our European consciousness and give new meaning to the future of the European Union. European solidarity and cohesion are values of major importance, underpinning the continuity of the European project and the reconnection to the needs and expectations of our citizens. (...) The crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of a common approach, in the spirit of unity and solidarity. In the face of this unparalleled challenge Romania has once again proven to be a reliable partner," the head of state says in the message. He recalled that teams of Romanian medics and nurses traveled to Italy and the Republic of Moldova to support efforts to combat the epidemic and that Romania was the first Member State to manage the establishment of a strategic reserve of medical equipment for the entire Union, essential equipment having been already delivered to the most affected areas through this mechanism. President Iohannis also indicates that Romania benefits from significant funds in order to mitigate the effects of the crisis, amounting to over one and a half billion euros from the current multiannual budget. "In these difficult times, we must be aware that our current decisions and actions can decisively influence the strategic direction of the great European family. It is essential to reconfirm, in everything we do, that our vision remains a common one and that, beyond the differences and our natural specificities, we are united by the will to find together sustainable and efficient solutions for the benefit of all European citizens." says the president. President Iohannis also recalled that 70 years have passed since the "Schuman Declaration", based on a common vision on the principles of European unity and cooperation. "Human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, all these values, which shaped the European project from the beginning, remain just as valid today and take on a deeper meaning now that we are fighting to save the lives of as many European citizens as possible," he went on to say. The head of state points out that Romania is fully integrated into the great European family. "Romanians have earned Europe's respect through genuine attachment to European values and constant support for the preservation of democracy and civil rights. Last year, we marked Europe Day in Sibiu, at a Summit where European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a united and cohesive Europe, in which the Member States must work together to come up with effective answers to the common challenges. The 'Sibiu spirit' remains fully relevant and acquires new values in the face of today's challenges," shows Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob)