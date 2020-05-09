 
GCS: 320 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 15,131.

A number of 320 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest update, the total number of cases thus reaching 15,131, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday. From among the persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 6,912 were declared recovered and discharged from hospital. A number of 245 patients are admitted in intensive care units. According to the quoted source, as many as 926 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob)

