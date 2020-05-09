Prime Minister Orban praises inauguration of COVID-19 Medical Support Unit in Targu Mures

Prime Minister Orban praises inauguration of COVID-19 Medical Support Unit in Targu Mures. President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Health Minister Nelu Tataru attended the inauguration of the new COVID-19 Medical Support Unit with 90 beds in Targu Mures on Saturday, set up in just ten days from concept to execution, by the redesigning of the the multipurpose hall of the George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology "That is a special project here," the head of the Executive said at the end of the visit. The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, pointed out that the particularity of the new COVID-19 Medical Support Unit in Targu Mures is the fact that it is designed for cases with mild symptoms, but it also has 20 intensive care beds. "I would like to mention the particularity of this COVID -19 outer hospital ward - out of the 90 beds, 20 are intensive care. This comes precisely in the context of last week' s discussions on the lack of places in intensive care. (...) We had this discussion today, I promised to come back just for COVID hospitals as support. I came to see this hospital or this outer ward and as a particularity, there are those 20 intensive care beds," said Tataru. The Rector of UMFST Targu Mures, Prof. Dr. Leonard Azamfirei, told AGERPRES that the participation of the President, Prime Minister and Minister of Health in the inauguration of the new COVID-19 Medical Support Unit is a gesture of appreciation for the university and the medical tradition in Targu Mures. The new modular COVID-19 Medical Support Unit is intended for confirmed patients, with moderate symptoms, it is set up on a total built area of 2,369 sqm, the medical care spaces spread on 1,901.5 sqm, where optimal care conditions can be ensured in 90 beds. The COVID-19 Medical Support Unit has a triage space for patients, 42 one - two bed rooms (all beds are intensive care, monitored), with areas between 8 - 16 sqm, with adapted circuits, specific to infectious diseases, as well as all the auxiliary spaces needed for the activity to be carried out in safe conditions. Each ward has access to medical oxygen supplied from the central station, as well as the other necessary utilities, and some of them are also connected to the compressed air network, allowing, if necessary, intensive treatment, including mechanical ventilation of critically ill patients. The unit is provided with separate accesses for patients, for medical staff, for the supply of medicines, food and other materials, as well as for the disposal of contaminated waste. The university initiated and designed the project and arranged the indoor and outdoor spaces, including the interior compartments for the wards and the support spaces the Targu Mures County Emergency Clinical Hospital provided, while the other partners provided material and technical support. The Targu Mures County Emergency Clinical Hospital made the electrical, oxygen and compressed air installations, equipped the unit with medical equipment and furniture, completed some interior design details and organized itself to ensure the human and material resources. Moreover, the Mures County Council provided the financial resources for the completion and operationalization of the project, and the Public Health Directorate provided the necessary counselling and approvals, together with other local authorities and under the coordination of the Mures County Prefect's Office. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dorina Matis, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]