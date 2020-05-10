GCS: 231 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 15,362

GCS: 231 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 15,362. A number of 231 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest update, the total number of cases thus reaching 15,362 , the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. From among the persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 7,051 were declared recovered and discharged from hospital. A number of 242 patients are admitted in intensive care units. According to the quoted source, as many as 952 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]