Orban: National independence, institution of the monarchy - decisive steps towrds strengthening modern Romanian state.

National independence and the institution of the monarchy remain in the collective consciousness as "decisive steps" towards the strengthening of the modern, prosperous Romanian state, respected in Europe, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday on the occasion of Independence Day and Royalty Day . "We celebrate today national Independence Day and Royalty Day, commemorating three important historical moments for the destiny of the modern Romanian state, that all took place on May 10: the proclamation of Carol of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen as the ruler of the United Romanian Principalities, in 1866, the Independence from the Ottoman Empire, in 1877, and the transformation of the country from a principality into a kingdom, in 1881, when Prince Carol was crowned the first king of Romania. National independence and the institution of the monarchy settled in the collective consciousness as decisive steps towards the strengthening of the modern, prosperous Romanian state, respected in Europe since the beginning of the last century," the prime minister mentioned. He pointed out that, "now, Romania is once again in full consolidation process, on an irreversible path, together with the other European democracies and strategic partners, as the Romanians have wanted, after almost five decades of their journey having been hijacked by the totalitarian dictatorship." Ludovic Orban stated that "Romania's Royal Family has always been close to Romanians", being true ambassadors of our country's interests. "Its members have fought, from their sad exile, against the dictatorship that brought the country to its knees, and in the post-December period they were true ambassadors of Romania's interests. The determination, dignity and honor they showed in their actions are moral landmarks that society values and good examples for the current generations and for those to come," the prime minister underlined. Ludovic Orban stressed that it is in the power of all Romanians to overcome the situation generated by the pandemic. "And just as, in the past, Romanians have found together the path to their ideals of freedom, independence and unity, it is in our power, of all of us, to overcome the situation generated by the pandemic and to follow our European destiny. Many happy returns, Romania! Many happy returns to Her Majesty the Crown Custodian's House!," transmitted the head of the Executive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; English - author/editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
