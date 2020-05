Simtel Set to Build 47 Photovoltaic Parks for Dedeman, Penny and Mega Image

Simtel, a company that deliveries renewable energy projects, plans to build 47 photovoltaic parks on the rooftops of some of the largest retailers in Romania – Dedeman, Penny Market and Mega Image, this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]