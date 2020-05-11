Profi Leases Over 100,000 Sqm In Two Warehouses To Be Built By Belgium’s WDP In Timisoara, Craiova



Retailer Profi has leased over 100,000 square meters in two warehouses to be built by Belgian logistics and industrial space developer Warehouses De Pauw (WDP) in the cities of Timisoara and Craiova, within investments valued at EUR70 million, part of its strategy of expanding its logistics (...)