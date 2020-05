Altex Invests EUR25M In Expanding Its Network, Logistics Centers; Seeks To Open At Least 3 Stores By End-2020



Altex Romania, the main player on the Romanian electro-IT market, seeks to invest over EUR25 million in expanding its network and logistics centers and opening at least three new stores by the end of 2020.