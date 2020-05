Unilever Ice Cream Division Optimistic About Recovery by Yearend

Unilever Ice Cream Division Optimistic About Recovery by Yearend. The ice cream division of Unilever, a group which also sells cleaning, personal care or other foods and beverages, has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but its officials are optimistic about being able to recover by end (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]