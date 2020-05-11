Draft law regarding measures to prevent and combat effects of COVID-19 pandemic on Gov't meeting agenda

Draft law regarding measures to prevent and combat effects of COVID-19 pandemic on Gov't meeting agenda. The Government is to approve on Monday's meeting a draft law regarding some measures for the prevention and combat of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic which are to be implemented after 15 May, when the state of emergency will be switched to a state of alert. Last Thursday [7 May 2020] during the Gov't meeting, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked all ministries to present proposals by Friday for the normative act regarding the transition from the state of emergency to the state of alert. "By tomorrow, (...) I ask each ministry and each agency under the coordination and subordination of the ministries to present the proposals for this normative act regarding the transition from the state of emergency to the state of alert and also to establish the measures which we will extend after the end of the state of emergency. For instance, Mrs. Minister Alexandru, the extension of furlough for the companies which are still under restriction or for companies which, for objective reasons, cannot start their activity. Parental leave must be extended until the end of the school year, there are many other provisions that must be extended beyond the emergency situation," the PM said in the beginning of the Gov't meeting, last Thursday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]