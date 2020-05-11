 
Romaniapress.com

May 11, 2020

Romania's Q1 2020 trade deficit reaches 4.46 billion euros
May 11, 2020

Romania's Q1 2020 trade deficit reaches 4.46 billion euros.

Romania's Q1 2020 FOB/CIF trade balance deficit reached 4.46 billion euros, up 732.4 million on Q1 2019, shows data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Monday. Official statistics also show that between January 1 and March 31, 2020, FOB exports amounted to 17.07 billion euros and CIF imports amounted to 21.53 billion euros. During the same period, exports decreased by 2.6% and imports increased by 1.3%, compared to the same period of the previous year. INS data show that in March 2020, FOB exports amounted to 5.44 billion euros, and CIF imports amounted to 7.3 billion euros, resulting in a deficit of 1.86 billion euros. As against March 2019, March 2020 exports decreased by 11.3%, and imports decreased by 1.8%. In Q1 2020, important shares in the structure of exports and imports were held by machinery and transport equipment (48.3% of exports and 36.2% of imports) and other manufactured products (30.1% of exports and 29.3% of imports). The value of intra-EU trade between January 1 and March 31, 2020 was 12.34 billion euros worth of dispatches and 15.83 billion euros worth of arrivals, making up 72.3% of total exports and 73.5% of total imports. The value of non-EU trade between January 1 and March 31, 2020 was 4.73 billion euros worth of exports and 5.7 billion worth of imports, making up 27.7% of total exports and 26.5% of total imports. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Death toll caused by COVID-19 reaches 982 Another 10 persons died in Romania due to the novel coronavirus, the total death toll reaching 982, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs Monday evening. The dead are 8 women and 2 men with ages between 60 and 84 years old of Botosani, Bacau, Suceava, Galati, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, (...)

As of May 15, it is possible to leave locality with good reasons, verbal statement and supporting documents The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, declared on Monday that after May 15 it will be possible to leave the locality for well-founded reasons, mentioning that it will be a verbal statement accompanied by documents, for example a property deed. "After May 15, it will be possible to leave the (...)

EC Approves Compensation to Energy-Intensive Companies in Romania The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, Romanian plans to partially compensate energy-intensive companies for higher electricity prices resulting from indirect emission costs under the EU Emission Trading Scheme (...)

Government to Cover Furlough Payments until at Least June 1 - PM Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said Monday the government would continue to cover furlough payments until at least June 1, as the country is preparing to lift its state of emergency and gradually reduce Covid-19 restrictions.

Non-Bank Financial Institutions Get One-Year Deferral on IFRS Implementation Romania's National Committee for Macroprudential Oversight has postponed for one year the obligation for non-bank financial institutions to switch to international financial reporting standards (IFRS) in their accounting.

Labor Minister says requested inquiry in Germany to look at the Romanians' working conditions there Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru declared at Monday's hearing before the Parliament's select committees that she requested an inquiry to be conducted in Germany in connection with the complaints regarding the working conditions of the Romanians in this country. "I (...)

Senate's Cazanciuc: Parliament to debate as soon as possible bill that came from Government on state of alert Acting Senate President Robert Cazanciuc declared on Monday that Parliament will quickly debate the bill of the Executive regarding the measures in the state of alert, stating that it is "extremely interested if the Government is backing this normative act with a scientific study that (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |