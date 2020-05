Romania’s Car Production Drops Over 62% YoY In March-April 2020

The two car assembly factories in Romania, Automobile Dacia and Ford, produced a total 32,033 vehicles in March-April 2020 period, which translates into a decline of 62.82% compared with March-April 2019, when car production reached 86,152 (...)