GCS: 226 new cases of people infected with the new coronavirus; total cases - 15,588

GCS: 226 new cases of people infected with the new coronavirus; total cases - 15,588. A number of 226 new cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest information, thus reaching a total of 15,588 cases, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday. Of those infected, 7,245 were declared cured and discharged from hospital. 255 patients are admitted to intensive care. According to the quoted source, 972 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]