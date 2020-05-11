JusMin Predoiu:Bill discussed on Monday's Gov't meeting includes measures which can be taken in state of alert

JusMin Predoiu:Bill discussed on Monday's Gov't meeting includes measures which can be taken in state of alert. The draft law which is to be approved in Monday's Government meeting includes a series of measures which can be taken during the state of alert regarding the unfolding of some economic-social activities within the public institutions, so that the health and life be protected in a "coordinated and coherent" manner," Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Monday in the beginning of the Gov't meeting. "The purpose of this law is protecting the life and health of citizens in the context of the SRS-CoV-2 pandemic, life and health which represent the fundamental values and the fundamental rights in the constellation of rights recognised by the Constitution. The bill includes a series of measures which can be implemented during the state of alert, measures which can organise the unfolding of some economic-social activities within public institutions, so that citizens' health and life be protected in a coordinated and coherent manner, leaving, at the same time, freedom to carry out these activities in the given context," Predoiu explained. He mentioned that the structure of the draft law includes a general part which defines "the scope in terms of the measures, in terms of addressability as persons, but also the duration." "It is a draft law which addresses the duration of the state of alert. At the same time, it is a flexible bill which, through a framework norm, leaves the authorities, in the future, the possibility to resort to such measures in other epidemics, if needed, but only in a state of alert. The substantial part, so to speak, the middle part of the project is made up of the contributions and proposals from all relevant ministries in this context and is aimed at the sectorial measures on each area, in each ministry's remit. In general, there are measures which are known by the public opinion, which have been published including on Friday on the website of the Interior Ministry and they don't represent a novelty from this point of view," Predoiu added. The Justice Minister explained that the final provisions of the draft law regulate the fact that "the concrete organisation, in detail, of the implementation of the provisions of this law undoubtedly falls to ministries, the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations and other relevant institutions in this context, through infralegal normative acts, but which are only acts of organization." Prime Minister Ludovic Orban pointed out that the bill comes as a result of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decision regarding a notification filed by the Ombudsperson. "I have convened the Government meeting to debate and adopt a draft law, which we consider indispensable, in order to continue the battle for the defence of the health and life of Romanian citizens. As you well know, last week, the Constitutional Court ruled on a complaint, which was filed by the Ombudsperson, and following the decision of the Constitutional Court we are practically in the situation where this institution has deprived the authorities of the necessary levers to fight effectively against the spread of the epidemic and have all the necessary tools to protect Romanians from the risk of contracting COVID-19. The state of emergency, which was established through a decree by the President of Romania, ends on 15 May. We must have the guarantee that we'll have at our disposal all the necessary tools to continue the activity we were carried out over the last 3 months, because, basically, the fight against the epidemic started before the state of emergency was declared," PM Orban said. The PM explained that the Executive has chosen this normative act formula: "It is clear that the Constitutional Court decision limits very much our margin of movement and, in order to have full legitimacy to be able to maintain those restrictions which are absolutely necessary to protect the health of Romanians, we decided to draft and submit this bill." AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

