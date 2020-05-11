 
Romaniapress.com

May 11, 2020

Gov't to get ready for court considering complaint against alert state
May 11, 2020

Gov't to get ready for court considering complaint against alert state.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday called on Interior Minister Marcel Vela to prepare "a legal, constitutional and factual reply" in the event of a ruling by the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) on the state of alert legislation. "Minister Vela, keep in mind that the Ombudsperson has notified the Constitutional Court also regarding the regulations that affect the state of alert and we must be prepared, because the trial term at the Constitutional Court is Wednesday, May 13; we must be prepared for any change that is necessary to be able to give a legal, constitutional and factual reply so that we have a very clear legislative framework regarding the activity of the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations (CNSSU) and other entities within the state of alert," Orban said at the beginning of a government meeting on Monday. The interior minister said he would present the "approach formula" on Thursday. "We are ready and on Thursday we present you the approach formula," Vela replied. Last Wednesday, the Ombudsperson filed with the Constitutional Court a constitutionality objection over the Government Emergency Ordinance 21/2004 on the National Emergency Management System. According to a press statement released by the Ombudsman, delegating legislative powers to administrative authorities aimed at restricting the exercise of fundamental rights or freedoms violates the principle of separation of powers, as well as the constitutional provisions according to which Parliament is the sole lawmaking authority. CCR will consider the objection on Wednesday. Today is the last day the parties may submit their views to the court. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Death toll caused by COVID-19 reaches 982 Another 10 persons died in Romania due to the novel coronavirus, the total death toll reaching 982, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs Monday evening. The dead are 8 women and 2 men with ages between 60 and 84 years old of Botosani, Bacau, Suceava, Galati, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, (...)

As of May 15, it is possible to leave locality with good reasons, verbal statement and supporting documents The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, declared on Monday that after May 15 it will be possible to leave the locality for well-founded reasons, mentioning that it will be a verbal statement accompanied by documents, for example a property deed. "After May 15, it will be possible to leave the (...)

EC Approves Compensation to Energy-Intensive Companies in Romania The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, Romanian plans to partially compensate energy-intensive companies for higher electricity prices resulting from indirect emission costs under the EU Emission Trading Scheme (...)

Government to Cover Furlough Payments until at Least June 1 - PM Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said Monday the government would continue to cover furlough payments until at least June 1, as the country is preparing to lift its state of emergency and gradually reduce Covid-19 restrictions.

Non-Bank Financial Institutions Get One-Year Deferral on IFRS Implementation Romania's National Committee for Macroprudential Oversight has postponed for one year the obligation for non-bank financial institutions to switch to international financial reporting standards (IFRS) in their accounting.

Labor Minister says requested inquiry in Germany to look at the Romanians' working conditions there Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru declared at Monday's hearing before the Parliament's select committees that she requested an inquiry to be conducted in Germany in connection with the complaints regarding the working conditions of the Romanians in this country. "I (...)

Senate's Cazanciuc: Parliament to debate as soon as possible bill that came from Government on state of alert Acting Senate President Robert Cazanciuc declared on Monday that Parliament will quickly debate the bill of the Executive regarding the measures in the state of alert, stating that it is "extremely interested if the Government is backing this normative act with a scientific study that (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |