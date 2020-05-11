During state of alert, protective mask mandatory in closed public spaces, public transport, at work

During state of alert, protective mask mandatory in closed public spaces, public transport, at work. The draft law for the regulation of the state of alert period that will be established after the end of the state of emergency, adopted by the Government, provides for the establishment of the obligation to carry the protective mask in closed public spaces, commercial spaces, public transport and at work, said on Monday Ionel Danca, the head of the Chancellery of Prime Minister, after a government meeting. Danca said that in the field of health, this draft law maintains the current provision on filling vacant positions without contest. According to Danca, vacancies or temporarily vacancies within the Ministry of Health and subordinate units can be filled by contract staff without the organization of contests if the duration of the employment does not exceed the period of the state of alert. "Authorities may cap prices for medicines, vaccines, disinfectants, insecticides, medical devices and other sanitary materials during the period of alert," added the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery. The bill has been forwarded to Parliament for debate and adoption as a matter of urgency.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]