Government to Cover Furlough Payments until at Least June 1 - PM

Government to Cover Furlough Payments until at Least June 1 - PM. Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said Monday the government would continue to cover furlough payments until at least June 1, as the country is preparing to lift its state of emergency and gradually reduce Covid-19 restrictions. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]