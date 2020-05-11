 
Senate's Cazanciuc: Parliament to debate as soon as possible bill that came from Government on state of alert
Acting Senate President Robert Cazanciuc declared on Monday that Parliament will quickly debate the bill of the Executive regarding the measures in the state of alert, stating that it is "extremely interested if the Government is backing this normative act with a scientific study that would give Romanians the certainty that from May 15 they can leave their homes safely." "I have not received such a bill. I have seen some news about the state of alert. It is another proof of incompetence, if not defiance from the Government. The President of Romania announced two weeks ago that he will not extend the state of emergency. The regulations in force since 2004 - it was very clear to everyone - that they do not cover the public health situation in Romania. We currently do not have mass testing. We all want to get out on the streets as soon as possible without restrictions, but we need to know that this can be done safely. I don't know if the Government's bill is accompanied or not by a scientific study that shows very clearly that Romanians can walk safely in the park, at school, with certain measures, that Romanians can go to work safely. I don't know if this is the case," Cazanciuc told the Senate. In his opinion, there is "a lack of respect for the Romanian people, for the Parliament" that the Government proposes the adoption of this normative act in just four days, without there being a "really important debate" on a bill that concerns an entire country. "Every bill has a statement of reasons, and in this case it must be very serious. Not just expedite the matter in a few words. I am extremely interested if the Government is backing this normative act with a scientific study that will give Romanians the certainty that from May 15 (...) they can leave the house safely. Otherwise, Parliament will debate as soon as possible a bill that came from the Government on the state of alert," said Robert Cazanciuc.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

