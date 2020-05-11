Death toll caused by COVID-19 reaches 982

Death toll caused by COVID-19 reaches 982. Another 10 persons died in Romania due to the novel coronavirus, the total death toll reaching 982, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs Monday evening. The dead are 8 women and 2 men with ages between 60 and 84 years old of Botosani, Bacau, Suceava, Galati, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Neamt counties and Bucharest, all with comorbidities.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]