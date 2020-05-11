As of May 15, it is possible to leave locality with good reasons, verbal statement and supporting documents



The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, declared on Monday that after May 15 it will be possible to leave the locality for well-founded reasons, mentioning that it will be a verbal statement accompanied by documents, for example a property deed. "After May 15, it will be possible to leave the locality only for well-founded reasons, we go to take care of someone - a child, a sick person, we go to a property we have elsewhere, we go to work in the field, there are things that are good reasons (...) We have thought that the declaration for leaving the locality should be verbal for the time being, if one can prove with something, a property deed. We have to bring evidence of that good reason, we give the address where we are going and then it can be verified," Tataru explained in Parliament. He mentioned that among the well-founded reasons for leaving the locality are small family events. Tataru specified that inside the locality one can move without the bona-fide declaration. "After May 15, Romanians will move without that bona-fide declaration inside the locality, but we will observe certain principles and precautions, they must be observed. (...) If in the next two weeks we will have an evolution in accordance with our expectations and not have a resurgence of outbreaks or a resumption of an extended community transmission, then we expect that in the next period of 14 days we will be able to relax other measures, as well," Tataru also showed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)