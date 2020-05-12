 
PM Orban says there is no imposing rules without punishing rule breakers
PM Orban says there is no imposing rules without punishing rule breakers.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday evening that there is no imposing rules without punishing the rule breakers, voicing confidence that Parliament would adopt a law also passed by the government on some measures to contain the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I am confident that with the adoption of the law that we have submitted to Parliament, the instruments will return to us. Rules cannot be imposed without those who violate these rules being, in a way, punished. That is a fundamental rule. Of course we try to communicate as well as possible, we try to inform the citizens correctly, we try to provide them with all the knowledge we have to help them avoid infection, but as long as there are people who do not observe the law and endanger others ... Not wearing a mask, for example, on public transport does not only affect you, it also affects those you travel with. In the end, we must have the tools, the leverage, to make the rule breaker behave correctly and I am confident that Parliament will vote on the bill, so that the Ministry of Internal Affairs will once again have the opportunity to penalise the rule breakers," Orban told Digi 24 private broadcaster. He also showed that most Romanians were correct and followed the rules for fighting the novel coronavirus and pointed out that they still rely on their correct behaviour, on the responsibility they have shown. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gina Stefan, editor: Antonia Nita; EN- author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

