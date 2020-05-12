PM Orban: Decision to reopen air transport should be made at European level

PM Orban: Decision to reopen air transport should be made at European level. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday evening that the reopening of air traffic is not a decision to be adopted by the Romanian authorities, but it will be made at European level. He argues that, currently, there is a debate at the European Union level on this topic, and Romania participates in the discussions. "The decision to reopen air transport, at least, is a decision that should be made at European level. There are debates at European level regarding the manner to resume air transport. We are part of that debate and we will take into account the standpoints expressed and the decisions to be made at European level," the Executive head said at Digi 24 private television station. Ludovic Orban mentioned that such a decision is all the more important to be made together with the member countries of the European Union, taking into account that most of the flights from Romanian airports have European countries as destinations. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]