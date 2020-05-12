Romania's primary energy resources down 2.4pct in Q1 of 2020

Romania's primary energy resources down 2.4pct in Q1 of 2020. The primary primary energy resources in the the first quarter of 2020 dropped by 2.4 percent compared to the same period of 2019, whereas the final electricity consumption decreased by 2.2 percent by comparison, the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday showed. According to the official statistics, between 1 January and 31 March, the energy resources increased by 2.1 percent compared to the first three months of 2019. In the reference period, the primary energy resources totalised 8.507 million tonnes oil equivalent (toe), decreasing by 212,000 toe, while the domestic production stood at 4.933 toe, 221,800 toe less, whereas the import stood at 3.574 million toe. In this period, the data showed the energy resources stood at 17.478 billion kWh, increasing by 363 million kWh against the corresponding period of 2019. Moreover, the thermal power stations production amounted to 6.204 billion kWh, decreasing by 874.2 million kWh (-12.4 percent). Also, the hydroelectric power stations production amounted to 3.433 billion kWh, less by 37.3 million kWh (-1.1 percent), and the production of nuclear power station was 3.087 billion kWh, up 108.6 million kWh (+3.6 percent). In respect to the production of wind power stations, it stood at 2.311 million kWh in the first quarter of 2020, increasing by 190.3 million kWh compared to the same period of last year, whereas the photovoltaic solar energy production stood at 331.7 million kWh, dropping by 9.1 million kWh against the reference period of 2019. On the other hand, the final energy consumption stood at 14.133 billion kWh, decreasing by 2.2 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2019. Public lighting recorded a decrease by 0.5 percent, whereas population consumption increased by 3.4 percent. According to the quoted source, the energy export stood at 1.617 billion kWh (+754.7 million kWh), and the own technological consumption in networks and stations amounted to 1.726 kWh, decreasing by 74.4 million kWh against Q1 of 2019. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]