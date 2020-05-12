 
Romaniapress.com

May 12, 2020

Romania's primary energy resources down 2.4pct in Q1 of 2020
May 12, 2020

Romania's primary energy resources down 2.4pct in Q1 of 2020.

The primary primary energy resources in the the first quarter of 2020 dropped by 2.4 percent compared to the same period of 2019, whereas the final electricity consumption decreased by 2.2 percent by comparison, the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday showed. According to the official statistics, between 1 January and 31 March, the energy resources increased by 2.1 percent compared to the first three months of 2019. In the reference period, the primary energy resources totalised 8.507 million tonnes oil equivalent (toe), decreasing by 212,000 toe, while the domestic production stood at 4.933 toe, 221,800 toe less, whereas the import stood at 3.574 million toe. In this period, the data showed the energy resources stood at 17.478 billion kWh, increasing by 363 million kWh against the corresponding period of 2019. Moreover, the thermal power stations production amounted to 6.204 billion kWh, decreasing by 874.2 million kWh (-12.4 percent). Also, the hydroelectric power stations production amounted to 3.433 billion kWh, less by 37.3 million kWh (-1.1 percent), and the production of nuclear power station was 3.087 billion kWh, up 108.6 million kWh (+3.6 percent). In respect to the production of wind power stations, it stood at 2.311 million kWh in the first quarter of 2020, increasing by 190.3 million kWh compared to the same period of last year, whereas the photovoltaic solar energy production stood at 331.7 million kWh, dropping by 9.1 million kWh against the reference period of 2019. On the other hand, the final energy consumption stood at 14.133 billion kWh, decreasing by 2.2 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2019. Public lighting recorded a decrease by 0.5 percent, whereas population consumption increased by 3.4 percent. According to the quoted source, the energy export stood at 1.617 billion kWh (+754.7 million kWh), and the own technological consumption in networks and stations amounted to 1.726 kWh, decreasing by 74.4 million kWh against Q1 of 2019. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Is the pandemic revealing Romania&rsquo;s potential to become an EU supply chain superhub? For the last three decades, Romania has enjoyed unprecedented growth. Since 1987, the country has increased its GDP by a staggering amount of $200 billion. Its main trade partners include Germany, Italy and France and its main trade exports are vehicles/vehicle parts and insulated wire, (...)

Trandafir, ADRFR: Had It Not Been for Pandemic, We Would Have Seen More Acquisitions in Pharmaceutical Retail Pharmaceutical retail has been one of the busiest industries in the healthcare sector in the last few years as a result of acquisitions. The major retail pharmacy chains have acquired smaller players to consolidate on an almost RON20 billion market in the past few (...)

Vegetable Oil Producer Prutul Galati Revenue Slightly Down to RON682M in 2019 Prutul Galati, one of the largest producers of vegetable oil in Romania, ended 2019 with RON682 million revenue, slightly lower than in 2018, Finance Ministry data show.

Rent-A-Car Company Autonom Revises Buying Plans For Its Fleet Autonom, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business on the operating leasing and rent-a-car markets, has revised its car buying plan for its rent-a-car fleet this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Romania hits 1,002 deaths due to COVID-19 Another 11 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the number of the dead reaching 1,002, informs the Strategic Communication Group on Tuesday. The latest deceased are six women and five men between the ages of 59 and 87, from Suceava, Hunedoara, Brasov, Neamt, Ilfov, Bacau (...)

Iohannis: From May 15, wearing protection mask, keeping distance and hand hygiene - mandatory President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, that from May 15, once the state of alert comes into force, the wearing of protection masks in closed spaces becomes mandatory, the maintaining of distance between people and hand hygiene are also mandatory. "Unfortunately, the COVID-19 epidemic (...)

Meli Melo Paris To Reopen Four Street-Level Stores On May 15, 2020 Jewelry and décor store chain Meli Melo Paris will be reopening four street-level stores on May 15, of which two in capital Bucharest, one in Timisoara and one in Pitesti, while complying with all necessary measures.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |