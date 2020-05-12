President Iohannis to meet Gov't members regarding management measures of COVID-19 pandemic

President Iohannis to meet Gov't members regarding management measures of COVID-19 pandemic. President Klaus Iohannis will have a meeting with the Government members at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday regarding the management measures of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting is scheduled to take place at 13:00hrs, and will be attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Economy, Energy and Business Environment Minister Virgil Popescu, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu and head of the Emergency Situation Department Raed Arafat. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]